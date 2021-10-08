Rapper Okyeame Kwame has said he was beaming with smiles when his grandmother died at the age of 101.

According to him, she always wanted to meet her maker because she was old and fragile.

“Anytime she would go to bed, she will have dreams of her mum calling her to come over,” he told Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show.

The musician said though he was happy she finally found her resting place, he got emotional about her demise and eventually cried.

“She was too old and it got to a point she couldn’t eat so she had to be fed through a tube to her stomach. I was happy she finally got what she was praying for,” he disclosed.

Watch the video below: