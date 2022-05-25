Award-winning artiste, Kwesi Arthur is till the talk of town after his electrifying performance at Prempeh College in Ashanti region.

Kwesi Arthur and his entourage were welcomed into the school by a mob of students who were anticipating his visit.

The students chanted his name in excitement during a ‘jama’ session at the forecourt of the school’s premises.

They extended the fun to the grand hall of Prempeh College where an ‘edutainment’ session was being held for various schools within the region.

The heavy rains did not prevent the students from enjoying the shirtless artiste’s performance.

Kwesi Arthur’s stop at the Prempeh College was the highlight of his Kumasi tour.

Watch video below: