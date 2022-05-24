Landslide scare hits residents around Weija-Kasoa ridge

Hours of torrential rains this morning caused part of the Weija-Kasoa Ridge to slide, thus creating fear and panic among residents.

Residents say there was a loud bang from the mountain around 5:00am, after which they saw a portion of the mountain sliding.

The situation caused a huge traffic jam on the stretch which kept commuters in traffic for many hours before Police personnel arrived on the scene.

According to the residents, there have been warning signs but what happened on Tuesday morning has scared them, for which reason they are contemplating relocating.

Currently over 5,000 residents living around the troubled Weija-Kasoa Ridge on the banks of the Weija Dam in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, face imminent landslide in the likely event of a heavy rainfall or earthquake.

Some encroachers have been winning sand while others use explosives like dynamites to blast the rocks and sell them to contractors, which has weakened the base of the mountain.

The quarries, apart from posing dangerous risks to residents have ripped off the beautiful geographical scenery of the ridge.

Tons of sand and rock have been ripped away by diggers, excavators and bulldozers to provide concrete for sale to prospective buyers .

This has led to massive environmental destruction, big tunnels which go beneath the mountain.

This is believed to measure about 40 meters deep with cracks on the walls showing a clear evidence that the mountainous structure may cave in any time soon.

Walking through the curvy tunnel this morning was very scary as one can see stones falling .

The impact of the degradation has left a number of houses hanging on the ridge.

What makes the situation very dangerous is that the ridge is located at an earthquake-prone zone and earth tremors have occurred in the last few years raising serious concerns on the safety of residents.