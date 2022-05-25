We'll ensure justice is served to family of CCTU student found dead without private part - Police

The Central Regional Police Command has assured the family of the slain Cape Coast Technical University student of justice.

They gave the assurance when they visited the family of the deceased – Nana Ama Clark – at Takoradi in the Western Region to sympathise with them.

According to the Police, the visit was part of their role which is not only to investigate the issue but also to console the family and relatives of the deceased.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews’ Richard Kwadwo Nyarko, the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Alex Amenyo, said the case is under investigation and they are working hard to apprehend the perpetrators behind the demise of the student.

“The case is under investigation at the Regional Headquarters and we are in touch with the family of the deceased and we have suspects and a lot of witnesses and the case is on,” he said.

DCOP Amenyo added that the Service would provide the necessary support to ensure the funeral arrangements are held smoothly.

“They asked us to give them security as well, we all agreed to provide security and also attend the funeral to console with them. They had the assurance that we shall deal with the investigations and they will get justice.”

Background

A Level 300 student of the Cape Coast Technical University was allegedly killed on Friday, May 13.

Nana Ama Clark’s body was found in a pool of blood with her private part missing.

The Police say they had information around 9 pm on Friday that a female adult was found lying dead by the roadside at OLA Estate near the OLA College of Education in Cape Coast.

According to the Police, they proceeded to the scene and found the body of an unknown person aged about 24 years lying naked with her ‘vagina’ cut off and bruises on the body.

The incident has shocked residents of the area, who are calling on the Police to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and dealt with.