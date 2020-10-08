President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey, has advised against pushing for the reopening of night clubs in the country.

He said although the country may not be recording as many new Covid-19 cases as it used to some months ago, it does not mean the country is virus-free.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he explained that this is not the time for people to be complacent and party while the pandemic is still around.

“Some night clubs are like radio and tv studios with no windows. Let’s keep doing what’s right and let’s not follow our passion for how we want to jam or our night club life,” he advised.

His comments come after some owners of Night Clubs called on the President to ease restrictions placed on their activities since the lockdown in March.

MORE:

In an interview with GBAfrica, the management of Ace Tantra night club stated that they have been bearing the consequences of the lockdown alone without any financial support.

They explained the business continues successive payment of utility bills and monthly salaries to staff who would be rendered jobless should the business close down.

The management stated that if they are given the chance to open, they would implement some measures including restricting access to reservation only, cut attendance by 50% among others.

However, the Creative Arts Council President believes that the country is not ready to open the club environments just yet.

“I know how hard we have been hit and it hasn’t affected just the night club owners but I do not think we are there yet,” he said.

Aside night clubs, restriction have also been placed on cinemas, beaches and pubs.