The 20-mile journey from El Geneina, capital of Sudan’s West Darfur state, across the Chadian border to Adré has become a common escape route for people fleeing the violence that has gripped the city for nearly a year.

After the Sudan conflict erupted in Khartoum last April, El Geneina quickly became a flashpoint in the fighting, and ongoing instability continues to send civilians in droves to neighboring Chad—including those from the Masalit community fleeing targeted ethnic violence. Most refugees and returnees are living in sprawling camps in the desert, where access to water, food, and basic health care is scarce. Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams are on the ground providing medical care and humanitarian aid, but the needs remain immense.

Mapping remote locations is key to responding effectively to humanitarian emergencies like these. That’s why MSF and our Missing Maps volunteers are holding a virtual Mapathon on Thursday, February 29 at 6 p.m. to map areas around El Geneina and Adré. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced mapper, all are welcome for this virtual mapping party.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Médecins sans frontières (MSF).