A young man has been wounded and hospitalised following a hot argument he had with a drinking spot attendant over the price of a fruit juice drink.

The victim, identified as Adam Nabil, reportedly, went to purchase ‘Don Simon’ fruit juice from a drinking spot at Maakro in the Suame Constituency on Thursday.

Suddenly, a debate ensued between Nabil and the drinking spot attendant, whose name has not been disclosed by the police, over the exact price of the drink.

The drinking spot attendant, allegedly, then called about eight young men, who were heavily armed with sharp machetes, who without provocation, butchered Nabil.

“On 10/02/2023 at 11:20 am, Moses Ndanbon of Bolgatanga U/E, accompanied by three others, called the station and the former reported that on 09/02/23 he had information that his brother Adam Nabil went to buy Don Simon fruit juice from a drinking spot at Maakro.

“An argument ensued between the drinking spot attendant and his brother about the price of the said fruit juice”, part of a police report, which the paper has seen,” Police report indicated.

The victim.

It added that “In the process, the drinking spot attendant went out and called some young men, numbering about eight, who attacked and injured his brother with cutlasses.”

The police report further said the victim sustained a deep cut on his neck after the attack and he was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where he was admitted for treatment.

The Suame Police, the report said, proceeded to the said hospital and found the victim at the Emergency Unit of the hospital with severe wounds on his neck.

“Photograph of the victim lying in a hospital bed with plaster on his neck taken,” the report said. Efforts were underway to arrest the suspects to face the law when this report was filed on Sunday afternoon.