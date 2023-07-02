The 33-year-old scrap dealer, Nuhu Sulley, who was previously granted GH¢50,000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court for stealing an American rapper, Meek Mill’s iPhone, has been arrested again for another phone theft.

This time, he is accused of stealing a phone valued at GH¢4,000 from a medical officer at Madina.

Sulley appeared before an Adentan Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to steal and stealing.

His alleged accomplice, known as Junior, is currently at large. Sulley has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with three sureties, and he is expected to reappear in court on July 20 while the police continue their search for the accomplice.

An Attorney from the Attorney General‘s Department opposed the grant of bail to Nuhu Sulley, citing his previous charges of phone theft against American rapper Meek Mill during the Afro Nation concert in December.

The prosecution argued that granting bail to Sulley would pose a risk of him committing a similar offense and potentially fleeing.

Sulley’s defense counsel described him as a law-abiding and peaceful member of society, stating that he had people willing to stand as sureties.

The prosecution presented the case that Sulley, along with his accomplice Junior, allegedly stole a Huawei mobile phone valued at GH¢4,000 from a clinical physician at Madina.

When the complainant felt a hand in his pocket, Sulley was seen running away with the phone. The following day, Sulley was arrested, but he resisted and raised an alarm, resulting in injuries to the complainant and a witness.

In his caution statement, Sulley denied stealing the phone and claimed that Junior was the one who stole it. Sulley stated that he chased Junior and retrieved the phone from him. The prosecution mentioned that an investigation is ongoing.