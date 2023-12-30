A National Service person has been shot dead at Nkwanta in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The deceased, identified as Gowugade Denis was fatally shot while he was on his farm with his family, according to reports. No one has been arrested for the crime.

In an interview on Joy FM’s MiddayNews on Saturday, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South, Bright Lenwah described the incident as unfortunate.

“It is very disheartening to wake from time to time to hear of such incidents,” he added.

He said authorities were working diligently to restrategise and modify their tactics to prevent such incidents in the area.

In a related development, reports suggest that the agitated youth, who previously staged a protest at the office and residence of the District Chief Executive for Kadjebi, Wilson Agbanyo, over the death of two youngsters, have allegedly vandalized the COCOBOD office at Papase in the Oti Region.

The ECG meters supplying power to the facility, along with other lighting installations, have been vandalised.

The cause of the attack is unclear, but it is believed to be linked to recent protests and disturbances in the area related to the death of the two youngsters from Yadzo.

In response, military personnel have been deployed to the district to ensure law and order.