A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for robbery by the Asamankese Circuit Court.

Emmanuel Afanu, will serve his sentence in hard labour.

The offence is contrary to section149 of the criminal offenses Act1960(Act 29).

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Samuel Owusu, the accused, together with his friend who is at large, on April, 8, conspired to commit the crime.

He robbed his victim of an iPhone 7 plus mobile phone valued at Ghs2,500.00 after he assaulted Sakyi Michael, the complaint, with a pair of scissors at Yayo a suburb of Asamankese.

ALSO READ:

Inspector Samuel Owusu said the complainant, a student, lives at Anum-Asamankese while the accused and his accomplice live at Mepom.

He said the complainant was on his way home on that fateful day at around 7:50 pm when the convicts who were riding motorbike snatched his phone.

He said, in the process, the complainant managed to hold Emmanuel Afanu’s shirt and struggled with him but he inflicted the complainant with a pair of scissors and succeeded in bolting with the mobile phone.

The prosecutor said Emmanuel Afanu was, however, arrested and sent to the Asamankese Police station by some residents after the complaint screamed for help.

The convict was charged and arraigned after the police conducted a thorough investigations.