A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend’s father to death at New Sekyire, near Kronom-Cement in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

According to reports, the suspect identified as Kwaku Agyei, reportedly stabbed the deceased, a 47-year-old man known only as Efo, with a knife, resulting in his tragic death.

The incident occurred on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

The Assembly woman for New Sekyire Electoral Area, Joyce Osei Assibey, in an interview on OTEC News said the suspect confronted his friend at the deceased’s house.

She said after persuading the suspect to stop fighting, the deceased decided to escort him out.

However, the suspect allegedly stabbed him with a concealed knife he had in his pocket.

“The family of Efo had no idea he had been attacked by Kwaku Agyei until one of his daughters went outside the house and saw him in a pool of blood. They rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the Assembly woman narrated.

Police swiftly arrested the suspect, Kwaku Agyei, in the area, and he is currently assisting with investigations.

