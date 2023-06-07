Man pulls out of financing stepdaughter’s wedding because she insisted on being walked by biological dad

An African American man has decided not to fund his stepdaughter’s upcoming wedding as a result of her request.

According to him, the girl requested that her biological father walk her down the aisle because she wanted him to be present for such a significant moment in her life.

The bride’s stepdad declared that he would no longer bring any money to the wedding because he was upset by her decision.

He said that he had purchased her a vehicle and that she had recently received her college diploma.

The girl’s desire to honor her real dad, embarrassed him because the father is notorious for making promises that he never keeps.

He said that he didn’t need to help with the wedding preparations since she didn’t feel honored to have him walk her down the aisle.

According to him, the problem was made worse by her request and the fact that the 20 individuals he wanted her to invite did not receive wedding invitations.