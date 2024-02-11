In a bizarre turn of events, a man has been apprehended after attempting to gain unauthorized entry into the female hostel at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) by disguising himself as a woman.

Reports indicate that, this is not the first time the individual has been caught engaging in such behavior.

Despite being apprehended for a similar offense previously, he was released following pleas on his behalf.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was discovered wearing a long dress and a scarf in an attempt to blend in with the female students.

However, his disguise did not fool the authorities, who promptly apprehended him.

Upon being caught, the man reportedly received slaps from the authorities. The reason behind his decision to impersonate a woman remains unclear.

The incident has sparked concerns among the university community regarding security measures and the safety of students residing in the hostels.

Watch video below: