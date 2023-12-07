The Wa circuit court presided over by Jonathan Avugu has sentenced 2 persons accused of robbery to a combined prison sentence of 33 years.

Ibrahim Kassim, 30 and Salifu Dauda, 28 were hauled before the court for robbing their victims at gun point and took all personal belonging from them.

The irony however is that one of their victims happened to be a girlfriend of Salifu Dauda who is the second accused.

