Kudus Mohammed’s stunning strike against Brentford in the Premier League has been voted West Ham’s Goal of the Month for November.

The goal came in a 3-2 defeat to the Bees, where the 23-year-old connected beautifully from a Michail Antonio pass with a sensational acrobatic effort that left goalkeeper Mark Flekken flat-footed.

You voted for Kudus' scissor kick v Brentford as your Goal of the Month ✂️ pic.twitter.com/5n71llQ0lT — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 6, 2023

Kudus’ bicycle kick goal is also nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for November, facing competition from other notable contenders including Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, who scored an incredible overhead kick goal against Everton.

After a slow start to life in London, Kudus has grown to become an integral part of David Moyes’ Hammers, scoring six goals in all competitions so far.

He is expected to feature against Tottenham Hotspur later this evening in the Premier League.