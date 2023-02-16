A 58-year-old man, Langa Jakpa and his 31-year-old son, Langa Mahama, have been arrested by the Tuna police in the Sawla District of the Savannah Region.

The duo reportedly shot and killed a bull at Soma, a farming community also in the Sawla District.

The Tuna police told Adom News, this is not the first time farmers have shot and killed cattle belonging to Fulani herdsmen in the area.

The arrest is, therefore, to serve as a deterrence to others.

The two will be put before the Bole district Magistrate Court on Thursday.