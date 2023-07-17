Residents of Nyamekrom in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti region are currently living in fear over the murder of a 21-year-old man for allegedly ‘chasing’ a 14-year-old girl.

This comes on the back of threats of attack on the community from a group of people believed to be linked to the murder.

Isaac Afoakwah, Pewudie electoral area assembly member, said the timely arrival of the police in the town that day was a blessing to them.

The warning shots from the police, he said, scared away the youth who thronged the town.

Mr Afoakwah noted it is time youth who cause trouble are brought to book to give peace a chance.

As a result, traditional authorities are calling for protection from law enforcement agencies, especially the police.

The Odikro of Nyamekrom, Nana Kwame Nyame II, disclosed this in an interview with Adom News.

“Right now, we are on the lookout for any stranger in town. In case we find one, we will conduct a thorough search on him or her to see if he or she poses a threat to our lives,” he said.

Some residents also added they are wide awake and will adopt strict measures to curb weed smoking which is on the rise among the youth and has accounted for rioting in the area.

