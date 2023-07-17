

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says it has received confirmation of approval of a new salary structure by the Presidency.

The group says Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo was crucial in securing the approval.

The Association earlier in May declared an indefinite strike but it was suspended for the parties to engage in negotiations.

JUSAG in a statement dated Monday, July 17, 2023, said though the process had been challenging, they have made headway with government approving their newly reviewed salaries.

The communique signed by JUSAG President, Samuel Afotey Otu, explained that “though the process had been challenging, we are glad that her ingenuity and exceptional leadership with the support of other stakeholders led to conclusion of the engagement on the 15th of June 2023 with an understanding that implementation of the reviewed salaries will take effect in July 2023.

“We are reassured by the letter of Her Ladyship Honourable Chief Justice dated 13th July 2023 which confirms that His Excellency the President of Ghana has approved the new salary structure, and implementation will be done in the month of July 2023 as indicated by the Ministry of Finance at the close of engagement,” Mr Afotey Otu stated.

“We are further gratified by the commitment of the Honourable Chief Justice to see to the passage into law a Judicial Service Regulation (Constitutional Instrument) in accordance with Article 158(2), 159, and the case of JUSAG vs The Attorney General &2 Ors (2016). We hope that comprehensive work on the CI will bring an end to the biennial strikes associated with salary reviews,” JUSAG noted.

