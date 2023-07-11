Police at Asante Bekwai in the Ashanti region have commenced investigations into the murder of a 70-year-old woman, Veronica Ampofowaa, on her farm.

Madam Ampofowaa is alleged to have been murdered by a 25-year-old man at Apaaso, who has subsequently been lynched.

Angry residents of Paaso on Sunday 9th July 2023 arrested the suspect, Papa Yaw, lynched and burnt him.

Kwabena Gyamfi, a resident who narrated the unfortunate incident, said the victim came to him early Sunday morning and reported that Papa Yaw had destroyed some food stuffs on her farm.

“So she wanted us to go and witness the incident. Aunty Ampofowaa opted to take the lead when I decided to go get a friend to accompany us but when we got there, we realised she was not there. We tried calling her but the phone was heard ringing in the bush,” he narrated.

Upon a search on the farm, Madam Ampofowaa was found lying dead in a bizarre state.

“The suspect had cut open the 70-year-old woman’s stomach exposing her intestines and other internal organs,” he said.

Her lifeless body was conveyed to the Bekwai Hospital morgue for preservation while police continue with investigations.

