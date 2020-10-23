The President of the Creative Arts Council has stated that the erstwhile John Mahama administration left no notes on policies initiated for the Creative Arts industry during the 2017 transition.

Mark Okraku Mantey said workers of the Ministry also alleged that zero investment was made since the Creative Arts sector was added to the Tourism Ministry.

“In 2017, we met the Tourism Minister, Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare to find out what they left behind in terms of monies, investments and after an hour of talks, nothing was mentioned about the Creative Arts.

“So I took time to find out why and her team told us that since the addition of creative arts to the Ministry, they have not made any investment,” he said.

Speaking at the CreativeArts4More campaign at the Accra Tourism Information Centre on Wednesday, he disclosed that his team had to start from scratch.

“Indirectly, this government inherited zero note for the creative arts so we are starting afresh,” he said.