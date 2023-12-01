Nacee, the composer behind several election campaign songs for former President John Dramani Mahama, has revealed that, the official campaign song for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer in the 2024 elections is already.

In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, the gospel musician who has been composing songs for NDC since 2012, shared that he finalized the campaign song well in advance for the upcoming elections.

“Mahama’s 2024 campaign song has been ready way before now. I finished with it long ago. It’s a cocoa season, so I won’t be deterred from making songs for political parties. We all know the system is hard” he said in response to a question posed by a viewer.

Nacee emphasized that, creating these songs is a creative way political parties use to conveying campaign messages to the general public.

He explained, “The political parties are selling their messages, so you just have to find ways you can make their messages more meaningful and simpler for the ordinary person to grasp.”

Nacee also addressed rumours of his loyalty and affiliation to the opposition political party.

“I run a studio, so anybody that walks into my studio is my client. You pay me, I work for you. It is strictly business. NPP or NDC isn’t boldly written on my studio gadgets. The first time I started working for Mahama was in 2012, through to 2016 to 2020. Before then, I did songs for Kufour way back in the 2000s and Ndoum also.”

Nacee is credited with composing some of Mahama’s well-known campaign songs, including ‘E dey bee,’ ‘Onaapo,’ and ‘Mahama Okada,’ among others.