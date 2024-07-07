The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, says he will establish an office to scrutinize government procurement processes exceeding $5 million if elected.

According to him, procurement is one of the major loopholes that many government officials leverage to engage in corrupt acts.

To breach that gap, he said the office would increase transparency in this sector by checking procurement breaches and saving government resources.

He made these comments at the first edition of Mahama Conversations on July 7.

“As we all know government procurement is a significant source of corruption and no economy can sustain inclusive and equitable social and economic well-being with the penchant for public service to be self-serving and corrupt as currently the case

“The use of public finances will always be compliant with our national laws. Transparent justified by contemporary value for money test and solely in the interest of the broader citizens

“We want to eliminate corruption, we must increase accountability in government procurement processes and accountability gives power back to the people.

“God willing as the incoming president and leader I assure the people of Ghana, that the NDC is fully committed to accountability. and this is why one of our key policies will be to set up an independent value for money office to scrutinize all government procurement above 5 million dollar trench hold or as shall be recommended by Parliament,” he said.

He stressed that this was part of efforts to ensure accountability and transparency.

