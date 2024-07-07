Former President John Mahama is chastising the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what he describes as an unprecedented level of corruption.

According to him, the manner in which the Akufo-Addo-led administration runs the country leaves much to be desired.

“What we have now, obviously never and should never be a yardstick for governance. My goal is to launch a renewed fight against corruption,” he said on Sunday.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Accra, the NDC flagbearer indicated that an NDC administration will form a formidable team to look into corrupt activities that took place under the current administration.

“…and Ghanaians can be assured that drastic steps will be taken to punish the corrupt officials and the accomplices in this present administration. No actor in this NPP corruption enterprise will be spared and we will also take action to repossess what has been unlawfully stolen from the Ghanaian people.”

He added that if elected, his administration will keep his appointees in check.

This event is part of his engagement with media and stakeholders ahead of the 2024 election.

