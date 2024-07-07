In a heartwarming gesture, the Akyem Abenase Agona Adonten Education Fund has donated math sets and pens to BECE (Basic Education Certificate Examination) candidates in the Abenase and Gyewani communities.

This thoughtful initiative aims to promote STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and support the educational journey of young girls in the region.

As the BECE candidates prepare for their exams, the fund’s donation has brought a sense of excitement and relief to the students and their families.

The math sets and pens will serve as essential tools for the students to excel in their studies, fostering a strong foundation in mathematics and problem-solving skills.

The Akyem Abenase Agona Adonten Education Fund’s commitment to promoting STEM education and empowering young girls is a testament to the organization’s dedication to shaping the future of the next generation.

By investing in education, the fund is helping to build a brighter tomorrow for the communities of Abenase and Gyewani.

This generous act has ignited hope and inspiration among the students, encouraging them to strive for academic excellence and pursue their dreams with confidence.

As the students embark on their educational journey, the Akyem Abenase Agona Adonten Education Fund’s support will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on their lives and the community at large.