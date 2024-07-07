As the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) commences from Monday 8th to 12th July 2024, Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, Deputy Coordinator of the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, has offered inspiring words to candidates across the country.

In a heartfelt message, she urged the students to remain focused, calm, and dedicated, assuring them that their hard work will ultimately lead to success.

“Your hard work and dedication will surely pay off,” she emphasized.

With the Free SHS programme aimed at ensuring accessible and quality education for all, Nana Afrah Sika Mensah’s encouragement serves as a timely reminder of the importance of perseverance and determination.

As the students prepare to take this crucial examination, her words of wisdom will undoubtedly inspire confidence and motivation.

The Deputy Coordinator’s message extends beyond the exam, instilling a growth mindset and a sense of purpose in the young candidates. As they strive for academic excellence, her best wishes will resonate with them every step of the way.

“To all BECE candidates, stay focused, stay calm, and do your best. Your future is bright!” she added.