French Ligue 1 club, Olympique Lyonnais, has officially signed Ghanaian winger, Ernest Nuamah on a permanent deal.

Nuamah, who joins from Belgian Pro League club Molenbeek, has agreed to a 4-year contract that will keep him at Lyon until June 30, 2028.

Lyon invested €28.5 million to secure the services of the speedy winger, who was on loan with them last season.

In a statement released on the club’s website on Sunday, the club praised Nuamah, calling him a dynamic, fast, and impactful forward.

“A dynamic, fast, and impactful forward, Ernest Nuamah—who made his mark at Nordsjaelland in Denmark between January 2022 and August 2023 (49 matches / 20 goals)—has, through his performances, convinced his coach and club officials to extend his stay at OL.

“Possessing exceptional qualities and great potential for development, the 20-year-old Ghanaian international (11 caps) will resume training on Monday, July 8.”

✍ Ernest Nuamah s’engage à l’Olympique Lyonnais jusqu’en 2028. 🔴🔵 📋 Lire le communiqué 👉 https://t.co/3sexQhxTQG pic.twitter.com/2sVyfJp7p7 — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) July 7, 2024

Last season, Nuamah made 33 appearances for Lyon in Ligue 1 and the French Cup, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Nuamah, who has 11 caps played a crucial role in Ghana’s recent victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

He is now set to continue his journey with Olympique Lyonnais.