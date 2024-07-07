President Akufo-Addo has advised candidates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to avoid any form of examination malpractice as they prepare to sit for the week-long examination.

According to him, honesty and integrity are essential qualities that are key to success. Hence, he advised candidates to keep these in mind as they go to the exam center.

In a message ahead of the examination, he said “I urge you all to eschew any form of examination malpractices. Honesty and integrity are values that will serve well throughout your lives.

“Approach each paper with clear mind and the questions to the best of your ability, and trust in the knowledge and you have acquired over the years,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo stressed that after several years of schooling, it was time to give an account of their learning.

He advised them to approach the exams with confidence, as he was certain of their ability to succeed.

The President also reminded candidates that the Free Senior High School policy would enable everyone to pursue their dreams. He reiterated the need to remain calm and give their best efforts.

BECE is set to begin on Monday July 8 to Friday July 12 across all parts of the country.

