Former President John Mahama has donated GH¢1,380,000 to support the upcoming constituency elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC 2020 flagbearer made the donation on Thursday ahead of the elections scheduled for the weekend.

All of the party’s 138 orphan constituencies are expected to receive ¢10,000 each for the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

The NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, announced Mr Mahama’s donation in a statement and expressed appreciation for the kind gesture.

Next after the constituency election is the regional and national elections as part of the party’s reorganisation for the 2024 election.

The national election has been scheduled for December 17 with aspirants expected to pick nomination forms from October 20 to October 21.

They are to submit their completed forms within two weeks and file their nominations between November 5 and November 6.

The vetting will also take place on November 9 and November 10.