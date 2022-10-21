A yet-to-be-identified man has drowned in the Tano River at Ahafo Tanoso in the Ahafo Region.

The incident, according to reports, occurred on Thursday afternoon.

It is unclear how he ended up in the river.

But the Assemblyman for the area, Ecas, who confirmed the incident on Adom FM’s Naket Kasiebo said the victim, according to witnesses, appeared drunk.

He explained all attempts to find the body proved futile despite a libation poured by traditional authorities to pave way for the search.

“We couldn’t find the body but had to stop the search because nobody is allowed at the river by 6:00 pm,” he said.

He said that wasn’t the first time someone had drowned in the river, stating it has taken three to four days for a body to be found after a similar incident some time ago.

He has, however, expressed confidence the body will be found for the identity of the person to be established when the search continues on Friday.