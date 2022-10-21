The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has described the sod-cutting for the construction of the Suame Interchange project as a gimmick to save the face of Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

Director of Communications, Abass Nurudeen, says the recent anger of constituents vented on their Member of Parliament was the reason for the sod-cutting.

He claims the NPP has done little to complete the Sofoline Interchange, hence doubts the commitment to execute the Suame Interchange on schedule.

Addressing the press in Kumasi, the NDC said the four-tier Suame Interchange project cannot see the light of the day before the NPP exits power.

They described the government’s inability to complete the Sofoline Interchange as evidence of their suspicion.

The NDC described the recent tour of the President in the region as a waste of resources.

He maintained President Akufo-Addo’s achievements in the Ashanti Region touted as the stronghold of the NPP cannot be compared to the achievements of the Mahama administration.

On the fight against galamsey, Mr Nurudeen said, the government’s failure to investigate and prosecute Chairman Wontumi for his alleged involvement in illegal mining indicates the President has lost the fight against the illegality.