Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suame constituency of the Ashanti Region have vandalised the party office over alleged ghost names in the constituency album.

The aggrieved members claim their names have been expunged from the album and replaced with unknown faces.

Suraj Mohammed is among the NDC members at Suame who have their names missing from the constituency album.

Names of members in about 21 branches of the party are alleged to have been replaced, disenfranchising them ahead of the constituency election slated for Saturday, October 22.

They have petitioned regional executives, but their grievance has not been addressed.

The debris of their action is visible at the entrance of the party office.

Party documents, including forms of some aspirants with their embossed pictures, have been thrown out.

He said their action is to send signals to both regional and national executives for an immediate solution.

Other victims from different branches of the party within the constituency poured their displeasure against party executives for failing to solve the challenge.

A member of the election committee at Suame, Musah Mohammed, has confirmed receipt of a petition from the victims from the 21 branches.

According to him, party executives have taken steps to address the challenge, but the victims have not been patient.