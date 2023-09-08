Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated the Black Stars following their qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana on Thursday hosted Central African Republic (CAR) in their final Group E game at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ahead of the game, the Black Stars needed a point to secure qualification for the tournament that will be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Having conceded in the early moment of the game, goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah ensured that the team recorded a 2-1 win.

“Congratulations to our Black Stars. Great comeback from a goal down and a spectacular victory against CAR to book a well-deserved spot in the 2024 AFCON. You’ve made Ghana proud again!” Mr Mahama posted on X.

He also urged the team to aim for success in the tournament, which Ghana has failed to win in over four decades.

“Keep shining! Let’s go for gold in the AFCON!,” he added.

Ghana’s qualification means they have qualified for a 10th straight AFCON tournament.

The Black Stars will discover their group opponents on October 12.

