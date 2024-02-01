Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama says the economic downturn is a major contributor to the incessant calls for enhanced remuneration.

In meetings with organized labor as part of the ‘Building Ghana Tour,’ various labor unions have called for increased market premiums if the NDC is successful in the 2024 election.

Some of these unions have already resorted to a strike to emphasize their demands.

The former President predicts that the demands will persist until the economy sees improvement.

“They can giver you whatever market premium, they can give you whatever money but if the economic deterioration does not stop, you will continue to demand more allowances and more money. Not because you are not being paid more but your money is being eroded by inflation,” he said.

He said the “NDC has the men and the women to sort out this economic mess.”

According to Mr Mahama, if elected as President, the NDC will actively engage labour unions and stakeholders and conclude on a way forward towards restoring the economy.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama, has asked the electorate to accept gifts targeted at inducing them in the upcoming elections.

Nonetheless, the former President wants the electorate to vote against such politicians.

He expects the electorate to be guided by the economic hardship in the country to vote out the current government.

