A Chief Magistrate Court in Nigerian on Wednesday, ordered the remand of three fishermen and two businesswomen at the correctional centre for allegedly conspiring and stealing fish.

The suspect are between the ages of 21 and 31 pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police charged the five defendants with criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, theft, causing grievous hurt, and possession of stolen property.

Chief Magistrate Fwa ordered their remand in prison until February 7 for further police investigation.

Earlier, prosecutor told the court that Abdulrazak Abubakar, Chairman of fish company reported the matter to the police station on January 27.

He alleged that on that date, the first, second, and third defendants conspired criminally and trespassed into the Gerio River Fish Basin, armed with knives, cutlasses, and baskets.

They allegedly stole various quantities of roasted and fresh fish belonging to different business owners in the community.