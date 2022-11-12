Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated GH¢1,953,000 in support of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) ongoing internal elections.

The National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, announced the donation in a press statement.

“GH¢853,000 is for the conduct of the regional elections and the balance for a debt owed to the Electoral Commission (EC) for the conduct of the party’s constituency elections.

“The NDC’s flag-bearer for the 2020 general election has donated an amount totalling ¢1,953,000 to support the conduct of the party’s constituency and regional internal elections,” the statement explained.

Mr Gyamfi, on behalf of the party, expressed appreciation to Mr Mahama for the kind gesture.

“The party is most grateful to His Excellency and his generous sponsors for coming to the assistance of the party at this crucial time,” the statement lauded.

The donation comes at a time the NDC has set Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13, 2022, for its regional elections.

The national executives’ election will also take place on December 17, 2022.