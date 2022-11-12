Two male applicants to be enrolled in the Ghana Bar were on Friday denied their Call for violating the Rules of Robing applicable to legal practitioners and would-be lawyers.

As such, their call was withheld and their names were not entered into the Roll of lawyers which implies that these two persons are not lawyers.

Like other professions such as the military, the legal profession is very particular about how its members should dress.

It is in this regard that the applicants who were to be called to the bar were made to attend an orientation organised by the General Legal Council before the ceremony which highlighted how all applicants were to be properly dressed in accordance with the rules on robbing before collecting their certificates and taking their oath prior to their names being entered in the Roll of lawyers.

When these two persons were about to be called on Friday, November 11, 2022, in the line with colleagues to collect their certificates in the Main Auditorium of the Accra International Conference Center, it was realised that they had violated the Rules on Robing and thus were not allowed to complete the process of being called.

One of the candidates did not put on a black suit and the other person appeared without a collar on but only had his bib.

This implies that they were not given their certificates for them to be sworn in as lawyers as required per one’s violation of the Rules of Robing.

The General Legal Council is the Statutory body obligated by law to uphold the professional standards of lawyers.

RELATED:

Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar on hold for ‘lack of good character’

The Call to the Bar event is deemed in law to be a Formal meeting of the General Legal Council and they set the various formalities of this meeting as captured by Section 7 of the Legal Profession Act, 1960 (Act 32).

It is in this regard that they hold orientation for duly qualified applicants on how to conduct themselves at this meeting which is similar to those of the security services and other professions including how attendees of the meeting should dress.