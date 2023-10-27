Former President John Dramani Mahama will today, Friday, deliver the 2023 inaugural lecture of the Center for African Studies at Ohio State University.

The bi-annual African Affairs Lecture serves as a platform to promote awareness of Africa and its significant yet often overlooked role in fostering global peace and stability.

This year’s theme, “Successes and Challenges of Post-Cold War Africa’s Democracy,” focuses on the current state of democracy in Africa.

It is a timely subject, according to Ohio State University, because of recent political events, such as the coup d’états in Burkina Faso, Niger, and Gabon, as well as the political turmoil in Sudan, Zimbabwe, Chad, and other countries.

Mahama’s lecture and subsequent interaction are expected to shed light on the commitment of African leaders and citizens to building enduring infrastructure for sustainable democracy and the multitude of challenges facing the continent.

“As a former President of Ghana, known for his unwavering dedication to strengthening democratic processes and institutions, His Excellency brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that we eagerly anticipate”, the Center for African Studies announced.

This year’s lecture is also part of the grand reopening celebration of the Center for African Studies, which officially relaunched in January 2023 after a period of inactivity.

Mahama and his delegation arrived in the US from Canada, where he delivered the opening keynote for the Universities Studying Slavery Conference, met and interacted with Black Business owners, black youth and students in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and delivered a paper on best steps towards developing the West Africa sub-region at the University of Calgary.

The former president also addressed an international business forum organised by the Canada Ghana Chamber of Commerce in Calgary and interacted with business leaders on Sustaining economic development through entrepreneurship and partnership in Toronto.

He met with the Ghanaian community and students in Halifax, Toronto and Calgary and held sessions with supporters and sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Accompanying the former President is special aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Director of Administration, Dr Callistus Mahama and Director of Communications, Stan Xoese Dogbe.