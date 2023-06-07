Ghanaian rapper M.anifest, whose real name is Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, has delighted fans by sharing a recent photo of his all grown son on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The picture, posted on his Instagram page, showcased the young man’s handsome appearance.

In the image, M.anifest stood proudly behind his son, wearing a black t-shirt and stylish black spectacles. Sporting a wide smile, the acclaimed rapper affectionately wrapped his left arm around his son’s shoulder, who reciprocated the gesture with a heartfelt smile of his own.

The photo revealed that M.anifest’s son, who is believed to be in his early teens, was rapidly catching up in height to his father.

The resemblance between the two was striking, and M.anifest couldn’t help but express his pride and love for his mini-me.

The caption accompanying the photo read: “M.ani x M.ini,” playfully acknowledging their similar names and likening their connection.

As the grandson of the late ethnomusicologist Professor J.H. Nketia, M.anifest continues to make his mark in the music industry, while also cherishing precious family moments with his beloved son.

ALSO READ:

M.anifest reacts as Black Sherif tops Apple Music charts in Nigeria