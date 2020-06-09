The media is being called upon to validate that indeed marijuana, popularly known as ‘wee’, was found on the self-acclaimed pastor who allegedly threatened to kill the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa.

According to reports, when officials from National Security arrested Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei, they found some herbs on him suspected to be weed.

However, some security analysts suspect the exhibit might have been planted on the embattled man of God to make his case murkier.

Kennedy Agyapong, MP, Assin Central

But in a rebuttal, outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong claimed the marijuana was indeed found on the pastor.

The legislator, who is claiming credit for his arrest, said National Security has no reason to plant drugs on the suspect who has already implicated himself through his utterances.

“This man claiming to be a pastor is a chronic wee smoker and a thief so it is not surprising they found some on him,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Mr Agyapong said most of the videos of the arrest circulating on social media were taken by journalists at the scene and if the drug was planted they would have seen it.

“Journalists there took the video and they were with the officers throughout the operation so claims that the weed was planted are bogus,” he fumed.

The Assin Central MP has vowed to pursue the case for the man of God to be punished to serve as a deterrent to others.

