New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Fomena constituency, Akwasi Nti, has invoked curses upon himself over allegations of taking monies from aspirants to secure them places in the upcoming primaries.

This comes after the incumbent Member of Parliament, lawyer Andrews Amoako, speaking in an interview, accused him of manipulating the constituency to favour other aspirants.

However, Chairman Nti, reacting to the allegations on Nhyira FM’s Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, stressed there was no way he could influence the process, especially when he is not the one to compile the album.

“I haven’t been bribed or manipulating any process as being purported but if I have, may the gods of Antoa strike me dead,” he vowed.

Meanwhile, the primaries slated for June 20, 2020, has been bedeviled with curses over lack of trust, transparency and disqualification of some aspirants.

