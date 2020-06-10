National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, believes the marijuana discovered on the person of Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei was planted by operatives of the National Security who arrested him.

Making the assertion in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Wednesday, Mr Gyamfi said, the embattled man of God does not fit the appearance and profile of a ‘wee’ smoker.

I do not believe Apostle Agyei uses ‘wee,’ but I do believe the ‘wee’ was planted on him by the operatives of the National Security who arrested him. Because the man was granting an interview when they came to effect his arrest and during the arrest they searched him and out of nowhere there was ‘wee’ found in his pocket, he said.

Mr Gyamfi said he does not doubt the possibility of the National Security operatives planting the narcotic substance on Apostle Agyei as the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has recently issued a statement to warn police officers to desist from the act of planting narcotic substances and other forms of evidence on arrested suspects.

Operatives of the National Security on Tuesday morning stormed the residence of the tough-talking man-of-God and arrested him in a Rambo-style for raining insults on President Nana Akufo-Addo and threatening the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa in a viral video.