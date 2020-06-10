​When and why a person stops loving a partner, as per the zodiac sign

Every relationship begins with subtle expectations, promises, mutual understanding and lots of love. It is a beautiful experience that nourishes your soul and showers on you the feeling of warmth and security. But what made your heart flutter initially, may not have the same effect on you later. With time, your priorities change, you now want time for yourself, you have bigger goals or maybe you just don’t feel that loved anymore. Anything and everything can be a reason why you fell out of love with your partner. Life is an ever-changing cycle and no matter how much you try, you cannot escape it, for better or for worse. In times like these, it is best to consult your zodiac signs that have the perfect idea about your personality and behavioral traits. Therefore, to help you out, here’s when and why some people stop loving their partner, as per their zodiac signs.



02/13Aries

Aries, due to your impulsive nature, you’re always living a fast-paced life. While you’re in a relationship, you expect everything to be exciting and adventurous. Once you sense anything different, you’re likely to lose all interest in your partner. Most probably you’re already fishing around for some new flings.

03/13Taurus

Taurus, you’re a trustworthy partner, who not only demands but deserves loyalty too. While you are very thorough and loyal in your relationship, you expect the same from your partner. Probably, that is why you’re most likely to leave your partner if and when they have either cheated on you or have broken your trust in some way or the other.

04/13Gemini

Gemini, you’re a great talker. You are curious about everything in life and therefore, you have a lot of questions too. Most probably, what you seek in your partner is a good listener and someone who understands you for who you are. However, if your partner shows any disinterest in you, you automatically lose interest in them. They no longer seem to appeal to you anymore.

05/13Cancer

Cancer, you’re emotional and quite sincere about your future plans. Once you’re in love, you give it your all and expect the same in return. Therefore, if you feel that your partner isn’t sincere about a future of togetherness or is disinterested in any form of commitment, you’ll slowly lose all interest in them too.

06/13Leo

Leo, you are very passionate about your love life. But you also love to be appreciated and pampered too. If you feel that your partner is not doing enough to make you feel valued or treasured, then you’re likely to fall out of love soon.

07/13Virgo

Virgo, you’re all about staying ahead of yourself. Due to your personality, you like mapping everything out in advance and maybe that’s why you seek the same security and flawlessness in your partner too. While it is not necessary that your partner has the same life goals as you, you may lose interest in them, if they show no sign of a plan in life.

08/13Libra

Libra, you’re all about socializing with your friends or family. As much as you love being in love, you can’t help but prioritize your friends too. Therefore, for you it is a must that your partner has the same qualities as you, otherwise, you may end up falling out of love.

09/13Scorpio

Scorpio, you’re a passionate lover. While it may take time for you to open your heart out to someone, when you do, there’s no turning back for you. However, if you feel that your partner isn’t as sincere as you are, you may develop second thoughts about the person.

10/13Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you are adventurous by nature and like to move at your own pace. As much as you love your partner, you don’t appreciate anyone holding you back or hindering you from doing anything you love. Therefore, if your partner tries and stops you from doing things you most enjoy, you might end up losing interest in them.

11/13Capricorn

Capricorn, you are extremely practical in life. Even when it comes to a relationship, you’re more likely to think with your brain rather than your heart. Your aims and ambitions mean everything to you and you want a partner, who can comply with you too. If you feel that your partner has no plans to enrich you at all or has no goals in their life, you might fall out of love with them.

12/13Aquarius

Aquarius, you might struggle with the idea of falling out of love at all. For you, your comfort zone or your personal space is everything for you and if anyone tries to invade that you might want to cut them lose. While you may not even know if you’ve fallen in love with someone, but if that person unintentionally disrupts your peace of mind, you might distance yourself with them.

13/13Pisces

Pisces, you’re a dreamer. You live for a fairytale romance and want the same in your relationships too. However, if and when your partner fails to give you anything less than a dreamy affair, then you’ll surely lose all interest in them.