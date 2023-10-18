Lionel Messi proved to be back to his old self with two first-half goals that have Argentina up 2-0 against Peru in the Conmebol 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Inter Miami striker also passed his fellow countryman, Luis Suarez, as the all-time leading scorer in Conmebol WC qualifiers with 30 goals.

While there was doubt that the Inter Miami striker would be featured in the starting lineup, Messi confirmed he is healthy and up to old tricks by scoring two amazing goals against Peru.

Messi’s first goal arrived in the 32nd minute via a shot to the right-hand corner of the goal.

Just ten minutes later, the Argentine’s name was up again on the scoreboard after showcasing his versatility with a left corner strike with his left foot.

Earlier in the day, his former club teammate at PSG and fellow Argentina player, Angel Di Maria, announced that he would be retiring from the national team following the 2024 Copa America which is scheduled to be played in the United States from June 20 to July 14 of 2024.

Argentina sits atop of the Conmebol standings with three a perfect record of 3 wins followed by Uruguay and Brazil.