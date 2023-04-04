Ghanaian actor, comedian and musician Lil Win, paid a heartwarming tribute to veteran actor Agya Koo, in a beautiful Instagram post.

The actor shared a video of himself re-enacting the famous walk that Agya Koo did in the classic movie ‘Asem Asa’.

In the film, Agya Koo’s character approaches a lady he is interested in with a unique and humorous walking style that has since become iconic.

Lil Win’s recreation of the famous walk was impressive, as he captured the essence of Agya Koo’s character perfectly.

The actor’s attention to detail and commitment to the role did not go unnoticed by his fans and followers, who were quick to shower him with praise.

The video was accompanied by a caption: “My superstar,” indicating the high esteem Lil Win holds Agya Koo.

Some social media users commended Lil Win for recognising veteran actor, Agya Koo.

Watch video below