Ghanaian Afrobeat musician Kelvyn Boy has urged Ghanaian musicians to tap into Nigerian sounds rather than try to compete with them.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he mentioned that Nigerian music should be welcomed.

“They tap all the time and I feel like we are now tapping as well instead of competing,” he added.

According to the ‘Toffee’ singer, Ghanaian music has chalked success, hence musicians must appreciate their efforts in making music brewed in Ghana one of Africa’s pride.

“I don’t believe in competing. This is not the right time to complain. We want to be number one, while we know that Nigerians currently hold that spot. We should be okay with being number two and work properly on it.”

Kelvyn Boy has released a new song titled Down Flat which is fast making waves in the music scene.

The singer is a strong Afrobeat advocate who believes that Ghanaians need to accept the genre since it gives Ghana the global recognition it deserves with regards to music.

He told Andy Dosty that his new song, ‘Down Flat’, is drawing a lot of attention from Afrobeat giants in Nigeria.

“I am getting a lot of feedback from Nigeria. We only need to tighten a few loose screws and work together. We have to admit that we need to learn from them,” he said.

MORE: