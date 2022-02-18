Workers of the Ghana Meteorological Agency have declared an indefinite industrial strike.

The workers, in a statement, indicated it takes effect from Friday, February 18, 2022.

The action, according to the workers, is to protest poor conditions of service.

They explained it is due to the lack of response from the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, following a resolution they presented on January 5, 2022.

The statement noted: “This is as a result of our poor condition of service enumerated in our resolution.”

Read the statement below: