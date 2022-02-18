Mother of late superstar Ebony attracted eyes to her corner when she stole the spotlight of an event with her dance moves.

Madam Beatrice Oppong Marthin entertained guests who showed up for her daughter’s posthumous birthday party Wednesday, February 16.

But for an accident which claimed her life four years ago, Ebony would have turned 24 years.

No eye was wet at the party as guests chose to celebrate her legacy rather than memorialize their loss.

As guests partied deep into the night, Madam Beatrice took over the dancefloor, shaking her body to Ebony’s Poison, which earned her a nomination for the African Fans’ Favorite category at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2017 edition.

Guests cheered her on as she sang word-for-word and the cameras did not stop flicking.