The Ghana Meteorological Agency has alerted that there might be late afternoon to evening thunderstorms over the middle sector on Wednesday, November 10.

Some areas to be affected are Kumasi, Takoradi, Ho, Koforidua, Obuasi, and Sunyani.

Accra, Kasoa, Cape Coast, and Aflao will, however, be partly cloudy over the period.

The Meteorological Agency made the announcement in a Tweet on Wednesday morning.