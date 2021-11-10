The Ghana Meteorological Agency has alerted that there might be late afternoon to evening thunderstorms over the middle sector on Wednesday, November 10.
Some areas to be affected are Kumasi, Takoradi, Ho, Koforidua, Obuasi, and Sunyani.
ALSO READ:
- Why Anas, Kweku Baako and Kwesi Pratt are ‘shaking’ social media
- Two kidnappers nabbed as victim jumps out of car booth to raise alarm
Accra, Kasoa, Cape Coast, and Aflao will, however, be partly cloudy over the period.
The Meteorological Agency made the announcement in a Tweet on Wednesday morning.
Cloudiness is expected this morning over southern Ghana with cases of rain especially over the central and western regions. Sunny ☀️ weather will be experienced across the country from mid morning. Late afternoon to evening thunderstorms are expected over the middle sector. pic.twitter.com/h1TyliN2Ar— Ghana Meteo. Agency (@GhanaMet) November 10, 2021