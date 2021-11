A joint operation by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Police and the Food and Drugs Authority has led to the arrest of a 77-year-old man who posed as a medical doctor.

The 77-year-old man was operating at Peki in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

Amoatwor Harrison, who is a preacher of the gospel, is said to have been engaging in diagnosis, treatment, and issuing of drugs to unsuspecting clients in his enclave.

