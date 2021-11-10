Doctors across the country will heave a huge sigh of relief following a landmark health insurance policy for all doctors in the country who are members of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).

The policy which is in partnership with the Premier Health Insurance Company will help solve multiple problems of access, equity and affordability of health delivery services to doctors across the country.

Under this arrangement, members of the GMA, both in public and private practice across the country will be entitled to medical care and all health delivery services in any health facility of their choice without having to cough up huge medical expenses at the point of access.

This is because the Association through its members will pay reasonable annual premiums which will facilitate the implementation of the historic health policy for doctors.

It is the first of its kind to have been pioneered by the GMA as a body in the fourth Republican constitution, President of the Association Dr. Frank Ankobea disclosed at the signing ceremony with officials of Premier Health Insurance.

It comes at a time when the GMA has made several appeals to the government to secure the health needs of doctors who give their all to save lives but have little to save themselves when they get sick.

Research has revealed low health worker motivation and discontent as major causes of poor healthcare quality and outcomes in Sub-Saharan Africa including Ghana.

In popular research, titled “Your health our concern, our health whose concern?” Matilda Aberese-Ako, et al, explored perceptions of injustice in organizational relationships and processes and frontline health worker motivation in Ghana.

Dr Ankobea said health workers, particularly doctors, who are the custodians of health care delivery in Ghana, are measured and assessed by what the public perceives to be ‘people-centered’ care but very little attention is given to the care doctors receive when they or their family members are sick.

Even though doctors are expected to pay the premiums at least to set the policy in motion, Dr Ankobea was quick to alert the government of its promises to secure the welfare and health needs of doctors.

“Indeed this is a bold step we have taken but the government can at least meet us halfway with the premiums, in line with the promises government has made in the past,” he reiterated.

Explaining the processes under which Premier Health Insurance was selected to champion this health insurance policy, Dr Ankobea said GMA invited bids from the major health insurance companies.

“After a thorough assessment of all the bids we realized Premier Health insurance offered the most competitive bid, which was equitable and affordable,” he added.

He believed this policy is a major step forward towards improving the health and welfare of the over 5,000 members across the country.

Premier Care

Chief Executive Officer of Premier Health Insurance, Mr Percy Asare-Ansah said the partnership with GMA is testament of Premier’s track record in managing health insurance needs of its clients.

Even though the company has similar arrangements for teachers, Mr Ansah said the policy with the GMA is novelle in many significant respects.

He said it was always a bother to him that doctors who are the major stakeholders in the health delivery system and give more for clients to get well are always given less when they become patients themselves.

“My team and I have always been thinking around a policy that will meet the health needs of doctors and so we were not entirely surprised that our bid grabbed the attention of the GMA.

And given the fact that we already have a seamless package with teachers across the country, it was relatively easy drafting an impressive package for doctors as well,” Mr Ansah added.

He promised that his team will manage the policy to the admiration of GMA and hopefully would attract other public sector workers as well.